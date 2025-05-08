Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $3 Million Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GE opened at $209.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47. The company has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

