Citizens Business Bank Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,497 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Target by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,579,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,499,000 after acquiring an additional 151,865 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Target by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cfra Research cut Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.37.

Target Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.54. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.