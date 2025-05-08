Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $45.30 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $45,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $305.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $322.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

