Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dayforce (NYSE:DAY)

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dayforce from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE:DAY opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dayforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,800,000 after buying an additional 667,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dayforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dayforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,654,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,193,000 after buying an additional 57,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after buying an additional 2,548,779 shares during the period.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

