Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 223,995 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223,995 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 157,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ACGL stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

