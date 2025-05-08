Clearline Capital LP Sells 12,244 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $232.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.89 and its 200 day moving average is $302.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

