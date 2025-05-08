Clearline Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 22,112.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,490.79. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,247 shares in the company, valued at $404,130.12. The trade was a 74.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,260,746 shares of company stock worth $39,702,750 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

