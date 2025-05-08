Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Position Cut by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lessened its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,683 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.