Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,173 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

