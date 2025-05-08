Clear Street Derivatives LLC Cuts Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Clear Street Derivatives LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,800 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
Shares of URA opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
