Bank of America Q2 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

BAC stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

