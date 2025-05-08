DAFNA Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $520.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

