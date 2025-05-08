iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 14.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

