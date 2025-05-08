D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $352.41 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 906.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,823,788 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $352,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 7,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $130,996,000. Graphene Investments SAS grew its stake in CDW by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after buying an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $175.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average of $178.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. CDW Co. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

