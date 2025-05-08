Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up approximately 2.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,103,000 after acquiring an additional 678,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ares Management by 42.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,773,000 after buying an additional 679,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,438,000. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,163.65. This represents a 77.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,180 shares of company stock worth $39,411,066 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $162.18 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

