Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,265 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,769,000. Finally, Grange Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978,181 shares of company stock worth $252,115,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

