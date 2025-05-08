FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,300 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GDX opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

