FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 364.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR opened at $323.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.53.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

