iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $563.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

