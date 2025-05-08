Fairmount Funds Management LLC Has $124.29 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,468,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,094 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics comprises 12.4% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $124,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 342,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,767,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $110.86 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

