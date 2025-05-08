FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,355 shares of company stock valued at $30,010,479. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

