FORA Capital LLC Purchases 7,420 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,497,467,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,687,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.91.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $574.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $566.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

