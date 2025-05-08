FORA Capital LLC Buys 34,587 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,660,538 shares of company stock worth $24,981,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $136.11 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.