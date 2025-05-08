Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SAND opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93 and a beta of 0.48. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $9.75 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

