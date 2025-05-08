Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.19.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

