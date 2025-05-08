DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,725 Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 562.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,725 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurogene were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in Neurogene by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after buying an additional 449,337 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurogene by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,295,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,745 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurogene by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 674,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 218,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 10,395.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 476,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 448,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGNE. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

NGNE stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.56. Neurogene Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

