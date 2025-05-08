Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,545,000 Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491,000. Lineage accounts for approximately 3.4% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,928,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth approximately $173,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Lineage’s payout ratio is -65.53%.

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 4,420 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $199,916.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,237 shares of company stock worth $2,174,220. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LINE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

