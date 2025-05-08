Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 5,042 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $189,831.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,432 shares in the company, valued at $24,677,014.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.
View Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tempus AI Stock: Time to Double Down or Cut and Run?
- What is a support level?
- DexCom Stock: Earnings Beat and New Market Access Drive Bull Case
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Uber’s Earnings Offer Clues on the Stock and Broader Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.