Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 5,042 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $189,831.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,432 shares in the company, valued at $24,677,014.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,045,000 after acquiring an additional 645,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,860,000 after acquiring an additional 189,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,984,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

