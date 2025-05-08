Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases New Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 64.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
SYRE stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $766.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.
Spyre Therapeutics Profile
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
