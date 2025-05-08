Family Management Corp Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VLO opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

