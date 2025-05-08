Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,545 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $30,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after buying an additional 1,326,010 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,279,000. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,333,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 665,716 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EPD opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.