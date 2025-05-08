Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 32,970 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.33. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $90.86.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

