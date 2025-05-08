Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 259.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $560.70 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

