FWL Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 652,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 641,323 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,867,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,189,000.

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

