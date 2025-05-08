L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,011,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8,438.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $218.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

