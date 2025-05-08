Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PTLO stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $841.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
