Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Trading Up 7.8 %

PTLO stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $841.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.76 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

