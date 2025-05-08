Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 6,323 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,901,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,283 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of RTX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.89. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,076. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

