Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires Shares of 145,547 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,462,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.19% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDEX by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,421,000 after acquiring an additional 277,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $175.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.25.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

