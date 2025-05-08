Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25,484.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

