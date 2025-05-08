DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,417 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the quarter. IDEAYA Biosciences comprises 3.3% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.26. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

