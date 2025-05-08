Dimension Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,269 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance accounts for 1.6% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4,746.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $85.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

