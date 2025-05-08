Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.73.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $166.56 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.82 and its 200-day moving average is $175.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

