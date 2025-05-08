Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) is Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s 7th Largest Position

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,640 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines accounts for about 2.7% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.94% of Revolution Medicines worth $142,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVMD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

