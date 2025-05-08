Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,574,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2,998.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018,438 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.81.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

