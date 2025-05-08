iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $89.23 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

