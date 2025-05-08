The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,827 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.69% of The Carlyle Group worth $124,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of CG opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

