Family Management Corp Has $335,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Family Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $290.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.88. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

