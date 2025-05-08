Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,702 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 0.7% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $137,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,382.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,352.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,488.54.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total value of $4,825,993.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,545,510.41. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,135 shares of company stock worth $240,122,586. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,467.35.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

