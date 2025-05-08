Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). In a filing disclosed on May 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kinder Morgan stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MARJORIE IRA” account.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 5/5/2025.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,516 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,142,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

