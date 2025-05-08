Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251,788 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.99% of KBR worth $76,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in KBR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 60,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

